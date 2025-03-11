Cooling Tuesday after our first 70 degree day of the year in Colorado Springs

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting the day off with mostly clear skies, and temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day as clouds increase across Southern Colorado. A weak cold front will shave off around 5-10 degrees to our highs today, with temperature expected to top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Although cooler than yesterday, this is above normal for our temperatures this time of year. Breezes will be much lighter today, out of the south around 10-15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 34. After our first day reaching the 70s on Monday, highs today will be around 5-10 degrees cooler in Colorado Springs, with a mild high in the middle 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 31. Upper 70s on Monday will give way to lower 70s on Tuesday, and with less wind in our forecast today, it will be a beautiful afternoon in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 36. Clear skies early will give way to a warm high in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. Rain or snow is not expected for the next 12-24 hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 26. Light southwest breezes, partly cloudy skies, and mild highs will make for a gorgeous Tuesday in Teller County, with no threats of any snow in our forecast today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild, with clear skies early giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and light breezes. The wind will be out of the SW today, around 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Fire danger threats will be lower today than yesterday, thanks to lighter winds and slightly higher relative humidity values on the Plains. Highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. South and southwest breezes will be much lighter today compared to yesterday, with peak gusts up around 25 mph. Skies will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon, with highs today mainly in the 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild and partly cloudy, with much lighter wind expected in the mountains on Tuesday compared to what we saw yesterday. Dry skies on Tuesday may give way to a few snow showers on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Quiet weather is expected through the mid-week period. Once we get into the back half of the week, a strong spring storm is expected to increase the SW wind across Southern Colorado on Thursday. With gusts to 40 mph and low relative humidity, fire danger threats will once again be elevated in some areas.

Impacts will intensify on Friday, with 40-60 mph gusts, driven by the development of a strong surface low pressure system to our east. A wintry mix will be possible as well, with light accumulations expected for areas above 5,500 feet. There won't be a ton of moisture from this storm outside of the mountains, where the heaviest precipitation will fall in the high country Thursday to Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.