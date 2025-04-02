Slick Wednesday morning commute, with more snow late this week

Today’s Forecast:

Most of us are starting the morning off with much cooler temperatures. Parts of the I-25 corridor are about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Many in the Pikes Peak Region are waking up to slushy snow on their cars and roadways. This will start to melt pretty quickly once we get towards mid to late morning.

By the afternoon, we'll find ourselves between storm systems. Highs will be cooler than yesterday by around 5-10 degrees, with a mix of 40s, 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Places further south on the I-25 corridor will continue to see critical fire conditions, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 am until 6 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 27. Around 1-2" of snow fell in northern El Paso County last night, and although the snow is done falling this morning, roads will be slushy and snow covered in some areas for the morning commute. With a high of around 50 degrees this afternoon, road conditions will be much for the evening commute.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 27. After a few early morning rain and snow showers, the rest of our Wednesday will be dry and breezy, with another Red Flag Warning in effect today from 9 am until 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 28. Clear roads and cool temperatures this morning will give way to a breezy and slightly cooler than average afternoon. With wind gusts to 35 mph, a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 9 am until 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 19. Although we'll see a break from the snow for the rest of our day on Wednesday, road conditions this morning will be slick and snow covered due to the snow that fell during the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow covered, wet roads this morning will improve dramatically this afternoon as we'll find ourselves between systems. Today's highs will warm into the 40s, with lows tonight cooling down to the 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Rain and snow showers this morning will give way to a mild mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with our highs today topping out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. While some parts of Southern Colorado are waking up to snow this morning, the southern I-25 corridor will continue to see high fire danger threats, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 am until 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy during the day, with gusts on Wednesday up around 45 mph. Snow will increase late tonight and Thursday as our next system moves across the state.

Extended outlook forecast:

As this next piece of energy moves in, snow chances will increase going into Thursday morning. A cold front will move across our area and our winds will switch out of the north and continue to help snow showers develop. Expect your morning commute time to go up, although in some areas, the snow might not fall until later. Once we get into the afternoon, temperatures will begin to warm, and we will start to see more of a rain/snow mix. Showers will clear out by the afternoon and evening hours.

KOAA weather Forecast for snow on Thursday, April 3, 2025

The end of the work week and beginning of the weekend is still looking messy. Any showers that start Friday afternoon will likely be a rain/snow mix, but we will transition over to snow towards the evening hours. Precipitation will start to lessen once we get into Saturday afternoon. This next round of snow could be quite impactful, though it's a bit too soon to put out any official numbers yet as we're focused for now on Thursday's snow maker.

