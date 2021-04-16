LIVE UPDATES: Slick morning drives with light snow in the high mountains and valleys tonight

KOAA News5 is always streaming on your time. Download us for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV. Click here to learn how.

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado had snow, rain, and even thundersnow Thursday afternoon and evening! Snow will continue to push south and east across the plains through the morning, but some of the heaviest reported snow accumulation came through Teller and El Paso counties.

Snow will clear the region through the morning with more moving in late today and tonight. While most of the snow tonight will be west of I-25, there could be some minor collection in the northern Pikes Peak Region and southern I-25 corridor.

Temperatures tonight will get very cold as the winds die down with lows hitting the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs is currently on accident alert status to the winter conditions. Our interactive traffic map will help you identify the trouble spots.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 40; Low: 25. Morning snow showers with daytime and evening flurries to very light snow and little to no more accumulation past the morning. We'll stay windy and cold all day, but snowy and icy roads should melt and turn wet through the day.

PUEBLO: High: 46; Low: 28. Snow showers in the early morning with mostly dry skies through the afternoon and evening hours. Flurries are possible later today and early this evening, but we should not see any snow accumulation.

CANON CITY: High: 45; Low: 27. Snow showers and flurries in the early morning with more light snow to flurries from the afternoon through the evening hours. Any extra snow accumulation will be minimal to nothing in the grass through the evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 31; Low: 16. Flurries and light snow in the early morning with more snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Any extra accumulation today and tonight should stay at or under 1 inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Early morning flurries with light snow to flurries in the afternoon and evening. Any extra snow late today and tonight could drop another inch of accumulation, with maybe another inch or less through the day Saturday.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see snow in the plains mostly along and north of Highway 50 through the morning with a bit more accumulation in Lincoln, Kiowa, and Cheyenne counties. We should be dry in the afternoon and very cold tonight with lows in the 20s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Flurries are possible early this morning along the southern I-25 corridor with more snow west into the mountains through the daytime. Any snow tonight could add an inch or less to the grass in this region, maybe some slush on I-25.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Snow showers will re-develop over the mountains this afternoon and get heavier overnight with accumulation continuing through the first part of Saturday. We could see around 2 to 4 more inches of snow in the Wet Mountains late today through Saturday afternoon, and 3 to 6 in the southern Sangres near La Veta and Cuchara. The Wet Mountain Valley will grab another 2 to 5 inches in this time frame and Salida to Saguache could see similar snow totals.

Extended Outlook:

More snow is expected late today and tonight over the mountains and valleys west of I-25.

Accumulations will be heaviest tonight through Saturday in the mountains and valleys west of I-25. Any snow collection on the interstate will probably be near Walsenburg or in northern El Paso county.

The next snow chance arrives Monday behind a strong cold front with gusty winds. We could see more decent accumulation of snow Monday in the mountains and Pikes Peak Region.

