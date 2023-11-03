Ski resorts opening early due to great early season snowmaking conditions!

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain

While temperatures have now warmed up significantly, the end of October brought a significant winter storm to the central and northern mountains in Colorado, allowing several ski resorts to open early and providing great snow making conditions. Keystone and A-Basin opened earlier this week, with Winter Park and Eldora on track to open Friday.

Colorado Ski Area Projected Opening Dates Fall 2023 (subject to change):



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 23 Aspen Highlands Dec. 9 Buttermilk Dec. 9 Beaver Creek Nov. 22 Breckenridge Nov. 10 Cooper Dec. 6 Copper Mountain Nov. 13 Crested Butte Nov. 22 Echo Mountain Late Nov. or early Dec. Eldora Nov 3 Granby Ranch Dec. 8 Hesperus Jan. 5 Howelson Hill Nov. 25 Kendall Mountain Dec. 15 Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Next 2 weeks Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn Nov. 24 Purgatory Nov. 18 Silverton Heli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 28 Snowmass Nov. 23 Steamboat Nov. 22 Sunlight TBD Telluride Nov. 23 Vail Nov. 10 Winter Park Nov 3 Wolf Creek Nov. 11

If you're an early season fiend that hits the slopes as early as possible, the forecast is looking dry at all of the resorts, with temperatures in the 30s to 40s. It'll be a bit breezy Friday and Sunday at Winter Park, but only on Sunday at Eldora. For Keystone which has 18" of snow at the base, Friday is breezy and Sunday is not. For A-Basin, Sunday is breezy but Friday is not. Everyone looks dry though through Tuesday, when we see our next chance for mountain snow.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.