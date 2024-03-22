Ski Report: Yet another snowstorm headed to Colorado's ski resorts this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Most of our ski resorts got clobbered with our most recent winter storm - 22 inches of snow has fallen in the past week at Monarch for example. However, temperatures are warming and day lengths are increasing meaning ski season will be coming to an end soon. Most resorts have announced tentative closing dates. The first batch will be on April 7th, which means only 3 more weekends of skiing remain:

Monarch, Beaver Creek, and Steamboat will follow a week later. For now though - Spring skiing conditions are good. Thanks to our recent storm, Monarch is at 120% of its 30-year average annual base depth for this time of year. Similar conditions can be found across Colorado.

This weekend, we're tracking more snow once again.

Less than last week though.

FRI: Pre-dawn 1-2" N mtns

SAT: Partly cloudy, breezy, late snow showers (all).

SUN: Significant snow...poor driving conds, heaviest AM in Elk Range (Aspen), PM for I-70 and Front Range slopes.

MON: AM break, PM light snow showers.

Expect challenging travel conditions Sunday, and dress for February type highs on Monday.

__

