Ski Report: Wolf Creek opens Friday after 20 inch dump Thursday

There is a lot of great news for Colorado ski areas this week. Several openings and fresh powder!

Winter Park opened on Halloween Day, its earliest opening ever!

It feels scary good to be open! 🎃 ❄️ ⛷️

Thanks everyone who came out and celebrated with us. It's officially ski season!#WinterParkResort #VentureOut pic.twitter.com/qb1wF5W4x6 — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) October 31, 2022

And Loveland Ski Area was thrilled to open on a fresh powder day Thursday, November 3rd.

Winter Park and Loveland followed after the opening of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone earlier in the month.

And up next, Wolf Creek Ski Area opens at 9 am Friday, November 4th.

The latest storm dropped a foot or more in the Colorado mountains on Thursday. More fresh snow is good news for natural snow ski areas like Monarch Mountain. Monarch hopes to open by Thanksgiving if mother nature is giving. They need a solid foot to 18 inches from a storm to consider opening soon.

Friday will be a cold day in the mountains in the teens and 20s, but snow showers will wrap up. Be careful driving in likely icy conditions Friday morning. This weekend will be sunny with temperatures returning to the 30s or 40s at open ski areas.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates Fall 2022 (subject to change):



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 24 Aspen Highlands Dec. 10 Buttermilk Dec. 17 Beaver Creek Nov. 23 Breckenridge Nov. 11 Cooper Dec. 7 Copper Mountain Nov. 14 Crested Butte Nov. 23 Echo Mountain Late Nov. or early Dec. Eldora Nov. 18 Granby Ranch Dec. 10 Hesperus TBD Howelson Hill Nov. 26 Kendall Mountain Dec. 16 Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Open Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn Nov. 25 Purgatory Nov. 19 Silverton Heli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 29 Snowmass Nov. 24 Steamboat Nov. 23 Sunlight Dec. 9 Telluride Nov. 24 Vail Nov. 11 Winter Park Open Wolf Creek Nov. 4

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.