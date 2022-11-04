Watch Now
Ski Report: Wolf Creek opens Friday after 20 inch dump Thursday

So far four Colorado ski areas have opened and with this ongoing storm more are likely to follow. In fact, Wolf Creek Ski Area opens tomorrow! Here is the view at Wolf Creek right now. It will still be tough to get there tomorrow for their opening day so take it easy on the roads.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 03, 2022
There is a lot of great news for Colorado ski areas this week. Several openings and fresh powder!

Winter Park opened on Halloween Day, its earliest opening ever!

And Loveland Ski Area was thrilled to open on a fresh powder day Thursday, November 3rd.

Winter Park and Loveland followed after the opening of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone earlier in the month.

And up next, Wolf Creek Ski Area opens at 9 am Friday, November 4th.

The latest storm dropped a foot or more in the Colorado mountains on Thursday. More fresh snow is good news for natural snow ski areas like Monarch Mountain. Monarch hopes to open by Thanksgiving if mother nature is giving. They need a solid foot to 18 inches from a storm to consider opening soon.

Friday will be a cold day in the mountains in the teens and 20s, but snow showers will wrap up. Be careful driving in likely icy conditions Friday morning. This weekend will be sunny with temperatures returning to the 30s or 40s at open ski areas.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates Fall 2022 (subject to change):

Arapahoe BasinOpen
Aspen MountainNov. 24
Aspen HighlandsDec. 10
ButtermilkDec. 17
Beaver CreekNov. 23
BreckenridgeNov. 11
CooperDec. 7
Copper MountainNov. 14
Crested ButteNov. 23
Echo MountainLate Nov. or early Dec.
EldoraNov. 18
Granby RanchDec. 10
HesperusTBD
Howelson HillNov. 26
Kendall MountainDec. 16
KeystoneOpen
Loveland Ski AreaOpen
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornNov. 25
PurgatoryNov. 19
SilvertonHeli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 29
SnowmassNov. 24
SteamboatNov. 23
SunlightDec. 9
TellurideNov. 24
VailNov. 11
Winter ParkOpen
Wolf CreekNov. 4

