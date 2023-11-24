Ski Report: Winter Storm brings up to a foot of snow to Colorado ski resorts Thanksgiving weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be a snowy one, with another winter storm rolling through the Rockies. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of Colorado’s ski resorts, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the San Juan Mountains including the Wolf Creek Resort and Telluride which has yet to open.

KOAA Winter Weather Alerts in Colorado Thanksgiving Weekend 2023

Considerable avalanche risk will exist in the Elk Mountain range due to this winter storm, particularly on northerly and easterly facing slopes. Skiers should defer backcountry non-resort skiing in this range until avalanche risk decreases. Other ranges have lower risk.

Crested Butte and Beaver Creek opened Wednesday, meaning 14 resorts are now open across Colorado. Powderhorn opens Friday November 24th, Howelsen Hill opens Saturday November 25th. Monarch Mountain is projected to open early in December, possibly as early as December 1st.

Open-run wise, Keystone still leads with 13 open runs (a lot until you factor in that they have 128 total), with 10% of their terrain open (#2). Eldora has the greatest percentage of terrain open (15%). Resorts still generally only have 18” to 20” of base depth.

Projected snow-totals for this weekend run from 5 inches to nearly two feet!

Temperatures remain cold all weekend in the low to mid 20s at the bases. Expect winter driving conditions Friday and Saturday with sunshine returning on Sunday.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.