Ski Report: Windy with periods of snow this weekend

Again, the San Juans received several feet of snow this week and came out on top of snowfall in Colorado. Snow gradually comes to an end Friday afternoon.

From Wolf Creek Ski Area as of 9 am Friday: The West side of Wolf Creek Pass (Pagosa Springs side) is closed until CDOT has determined that all avalanche hazards have been mitigated. The East side (South Fork) should open around 9a to access the ski area only. Vehicles should have snow tires or chains.

Top Snow Totals Last 3 Days:

42" - Wolf Creek Ski Area

37" - Purgatory

31" - Silverton

25" - Hesperus

20" - Snowmass

17" - Aspen Highlands

13" - Crested Butte

After Friday's snow and wind comes to an end. Saturday is likely to be a bluebird day with sunshine and above-freezing high temperatures.

The next burst of snow moves in on Sunday with gusty winds returning as well. General snow totals on Sunday will be between 2-4 inches, with the San Juans being favored once again, with isolated totals over 6 inches.

The pattern remains active next week with off-and-on snow showers in the high country daily or every other day.

