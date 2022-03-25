Ski Report: warm Spring skiing for March's last weekend

Blue skies, breezy conditions, and warmth this weekend for Colorado ski country. Temperatures will be rising to the 40s, even 50s at some ski areas. Expect winds to be gusty all weekend, with high clouds.

Snowpack may shrink under the warm and windy conditions this weekend. The next chance of snow arrives Tuesday into Wednesday for the mountains. Snow accumulations will be between 2-6 inches for the high country.

Colorado Ski Area Estimated Closing Dates 2022:



Arapahoe Basin TBD - June Aspen Mountain April 24 Aspen Highlands April 10 Buttermilk April 3 Beaver Creek April 17 Breckenridge May 30 Cooper April 17 Copper Mountain April 24 Crested Butte April 3 Echo Mountain Est. April 17 Eldora April 17 Granby Ranch April 10 Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill April 3 Kendall Mountain April 3 Keystone April 17 Loveland Ski Area May 8 Monarch Mountain April 17 Powderhorn April 3 Purgatory April 17 Silverton Heli Ski April 3; Unguided April 17 Snowmass April 17 Steamboat April 10 Sunlight April 3 Telluride April 3 Vail May 1 Winter Park April 24 Wolf Creek April 17

