Ski Report: warm Spring skiing for March's last weekend

Blue skies, breezy conditions, and warmth this weekend for Colorado ski country. Temperatures will be rising to the 40s, even 50s at some ski areas. Expect winds to be gusty all weekend, with high clouds.
Snowpack may shrink under the warm and windy conditions this weekend. The next chance of snow arrives Tuesday into Wednesday for the mountains. Snow accumulations will be between 2-6 inches for the high country.
Colorado Ski Area Estimated Closing Dates 2022:
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD - June
|Aspen Mountain
|April 24
|Aspen Highlands
|April 10
|Buttermilk
|April 3
|Beaver Creek
|April 17
|Breckenridge
|May 30
|Cooper
|April 17
|Copper Mountain
|April 24
|Crested Butte
|April 3
|Echo Mountain
|Est. April 17
|Eldora
|April 17
|Granby Ranch
|April 10
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|April 3
|Kendall Mountain
|April 3
|Keystone
|April 17
|Loveland Ski Area
|May 8
|Monarch Mountain
|April 17
|Powderhorn
|April 3
|Purgatory
|April 17
|Silverton
|Heli Ski April 3; Unguided April 17
|Snowmass
|April 17
|Steamboat
|April 10
|Sunlight
|April 3
|Telluride
|April 3
|Vail
|May 1
|Winter Park
|April 24
|Wolf Creek
|April 17
