Ski Report: warm Spring skiing for March's last weekend

Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 08:44:46-04

Blue skies, breezy conditions, and warmth this weekend for Colorado ski country. Temperatures will be rising to the 40s, even 50s at some ski areas. Expect winds to be gusty all weekend, with high clouds.

Snowpack may shrink under the warm and windy conditions this weekend. The next chance of snow arrives Tuesday into Wednesday for the mountains. Snow accumulations will be between 2-6 inches for the high country.

Colorado Ski Area Estimated Closing Dates 2022:

Arapahoe BasinTBD - June
Aspen MountainApril 24
Aspen HighlandsApril 10
ButtermilkApril 3
Beaver CreekApril 17
BreckenridgeMay 30
CooperApril 17
Copper MountainApril 24
Crested ButteApril 3
Echo MountainEst. April 17
EldoraApril 17
Granby RanchApril 10
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillApril 3
Kendall MountainApril 3
KeystoneApril 17
Loveland Ski AreaMay 8
Monarch MountainApril 17
PowderhornApril 3
PurgatoryApril 17
SilvertonHeli Ski April 3; Unguided April 17
SnowmassApril 17
SteamboatApril 10
SunlightApril 3
TellurideApril 3
VailMay 1
Winter ParkApril 24
Wolf CreekApril 17

