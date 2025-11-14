Ski Report: Two more resorts open Friday in Colorado, with actual snow ahead

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Rocky Mountain snowpack remains critically low this season, but Colorado skiers and snowboarders have reason for optimism as natural snow is finally in the weekend forecast.

Two more ski resorts are set to open Friday — Eldora and Vail. Eldora will open with a 1,000-foot vertical drop featuring two intermediate trails, while Vail will also open with two runs on the upper mountain (ending at mid-Vail).

At currently open resorts, available runs and base depths remain similar to last week's conditions. Skiers new to the sport should be aware that early season conditions tend to be more challenging than mid-season for the same runs. However, it's an excellent opportunity to learn in an environment without the typical crowds.

Weather conditions are expected to change significantly over the weekend. Friday will be breezy and fairly warm with highs in the 50s as clouds push in throughout the day.

Saturday brings slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and light winds — still slightly warm but offering good conditions overall.

Sunday marks the beginning of snowfall as a region of low pressure approaches the area. The day will likely bring a mix of rain, sleet and snow depending on elevation, transitioning to all snow Sunday night.

Snow is expected to continue into Monday, with heavy accumulations at times that will provide meaningful totals across the region.

With the first significant snowfall from Sunday into Monday, many slopes could see 3 to 4 inches of accumulation. Based on the storm track, higher points in the San Juan Mountains could receive closer to a foot of snow. Areas along and north of Interstate 70 still have potential for isolated higher totals.

By next week, skiers won't just be riding on machine-made snow. While Colorado's snow machine isn't off to a fast start this season, it is finally beginning to produce natural powder.

