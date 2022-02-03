Ski Report: sunny but cold for the first weekend of February

This week, the Colorado Front Range finally got a good dose of snow, especially along the urban I-25 corridor. Unfortunately with the easterly component to the winds in this kind of upslope event, the mountains west of the Continental Divide missed out on this one.

Ski area winners from this storm were Wolf Creek at 27" for the storm total and 6" at Monarch Mountain. Loveland Ski area reported 5 inches. Cooper reported 4 inches. And Eldora and Winter Park saw 3 inches from this storm.

Looking ahead, the cold air lingers in the state over the weekend. Most ski areas will be in the 20s or low 30s all weekend, with many spots staying below freezing.

Snow chances? Not looking great this weekend. A quick dusting is possible for the I-70 corridor and northern mountains on Sunday.

The next storm to bring 1-4 inches will be mid-week from Wednesday into Thursday, February 9-10.

