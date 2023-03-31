Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Ski Report: some Colorado ski areas closing this weekend

Monarch Mountain slopestyle comp
Monarch Mountain
Monarch Mountain
Monarch Mountain slopestyle comp
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 21:24:02-04

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain

As the calendar turns to April, many Colorado ski areas begin to wind down for the season. Snowpack is still great, running about 136% of normal. More snow showers are expected from Thursday through Friday evening which will accumulate to about half a foot for most of the mountains.

After the snow ends on Friday evening, the weekend is looking mild and sunny. Temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon with highs in the 30s or even 40s at mountain bases. Winds will be gusty over the weekend with winds up to 30-40 mph.

Tentative Closing Dates 2023:

Arapahoe BasinTBD June
Aspen MountainApril 16
Aspen HighlandsApril 9
ButtermilkApril 2
Beaver CreekApril 16
BreckenridgeTBD May
CooperApril 16
Copper MountainMay 7
Crested ButteApril 2
Echo MountainApril 16
EldoraApril 16
Granby RanchApril 2
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainApril 2
KeystoneApril 16
Loveland Ski AreaMay 7
Monarch MountainApril 16
PowderhornApril 9
Purgatorydaily April 9, weekends until April 23
SilvertonApril 16
SnowmassApril 16
SteamboatApril 16
SunlightApril 2
TellurideApril 2
VailApril 23
Winter ParkApril 23, Mary Jane TBD
Wolf CreekApril 9

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards