Ski Report: some Colorado ski areas closing this weekend

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain
As the calendar turns to April, many Colorado ski areas begin to wind down for the season. Snowpack is still great, running about 136% of normal. More snow showers are expected from Thursday through Friday evening which will accumulate to about half a foot for most of the mountains.
After the snow ends on Friday evening, the weekend is looking mild and sunny. Temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon with highs in the 30s or even 40s at mountain bases. Winds will be gusty over the weekend with winds up to 30-40 mph.
Tentative Closing Dates 2023:
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD June
|Aspen Mountain
|April 16
|Aspen Highlands
|April 9
|Buttermilk
|April 2
|Beaver Creek
|April 16
|Breckenridge
|TBD May
|Cooper
|April 16
|Copper Mountain
|May 7
|Crested Butte
|April 2
|Echo Mountain
|April 16
|Eldora
|April 16
|Granby Ranch
|April 2
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|Closed
|Kendall Mountain
|April 2
|Keystone
|April 16
|Loveland Ski Area
|May 7
|Monarch Mountain
|April 16
|Powderhorn
|April 9
|Purgatory
|daily April 9, weekends until April 23
|Silverton
|April 16
|Snowmass
|April 16
|Steamboat
|April 16
|Sunlight
|April 2
|Telluride
|April 2
|Vail
|April 23
|Winter Park
|April 23, Mary Jane TBD
|Wolf Creek
|April 9
