Ski Report: some Colorado ski areas closing this weekend

As the calendar turns to April, many Colorado ski areas begin to wind down for the season. Snowpack is still great, running about 136% of normal. More snow showers are expected from Thursday through Friday evening which will accumulate to about half a foot for most of the mountains.

After the snow ends on Friday evening, the weekend is looking mild and sunny. Temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon with highs in the 30s or even 40s at mountain bases. Winds will be gusty over the weekend with winds up to 30-40 mph.

Tentative Closing Dates 2023:



Arapahoe Basin TBD June Aspen Mountain April 16 Aspen Highlands April 9 Buttermilk April 2 Beaver Creek April 16 Breckenridge TBD May Cooper April 16 Copper Mountain May 7 Crested Butte April 2 Echo Mountain April 16 Eldora April 16 Granby Ranch April 2 Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain April 2 Keystone April 16 Loveland Ski Area May 7 Monarch Mountain April 16 Powderhorn April 9 Purgatory daily April 9, weekends until April 23 Silverton April 16 Snowmass April 16 Steamboat April 16 Sunlight April 2 Telluride April 2 Vail April 23 Winter Park April 23, Mary Jane TBD Wolf Creek April 9

