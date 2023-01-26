Ski Report: snowpack remains steady and above average in Colorado

Snow totals in the past 5 days have been less than 6 inches for most of Colorado ski country. Some outliers from the past week include Steamboat which received 13" since Monday and Hesperus received 7 inches since Monday.

Regardless of lower snow totals this week, snowpack is 22% above average statewide and remains steady.

Looking ahead, the pattern becomes a bit more active for the mountains as the jet stream moves overhead. A couple of rounds of snow will move into the mountains Friday and Saturday, then generally dry on Sunday. Snow will favor the northern mountains and I-70 corridor, with southern zones largely missing out.

Conditions will be uncomfortable on the mountain this weekend with subfreezing high temperatures in the teens and 20s. Winds will be quite strong as well, gusting 20-40 mph throughout the weekend.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.