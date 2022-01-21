Ski Report: snow on Friday then a bluebird weekend

Snow showers have begun along I-70 on Friday morning. Expect snow to continue throughout the day. Snow totals will favor the Front Range mountains east of the continental divide and the southern mountains. Expect winter travel conditions all day Friday through Saturday morning.

The weekend ahead will become sunny and mild.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from noon Friday until 8 am Saturday for accumulations 3-8 inches in THE EASTERN SAWATCH RANGE OF WESTERN CHAFFEE COUNTY, SOUTH OF COTTONWOOD PASS, THE SANGRE DE CRISTO AND WET MOUNTAINS, THE WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, CENTRAL AND WESTERN FREMONT COUNTY, AND HUERFANO COUNTY.

Monarch Mountain may be the big winner from this storm with 4-8 inches expected. Here is a peek at expected accumulations from this storm:

