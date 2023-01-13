Ski Report: Snow moves back in on Sunday for MLK weekend

The Colorado Rockies saw a generous round of snowfall Tuesday through Thursday this week.

Top ski area snow totals from January 10-12, 2022:

Breckenridge - 16"

Copper Mountain - 13"

Aspen Highlands - 12"

Loveland Ski Area - 12"

Steamboat - 11.5"

Silverton - 10"

Crested Butte - 10"

The mountains will see a break in the snow to kick off the weekend, with clear and calm conditions Friday through Saturday. Temperatures will be on the warm side and above freezing Friday and Saturday.

More snow will move in late Saturday night, continuing all day Sunday and beginning to taper off Monday. This will cause travel delays and winter driving conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Expected snowfall through Monday afternoon:

Long-range forecasts indicate snow likely to reintensify in the mountains on Tuesday with additional snow accumulation. Be safe on the roads and plan for winter driving conditions late in the weekend.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.