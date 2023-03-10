Ski Report: snow all weekend in the Colorado Rockies

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Pacific moisture will be ushered into Colorado from a westerly jet stream this weekend, leading to snowfall that will favor the western slope and the mountains.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for Friday and Saturday across the state.

Under the winter storm warning, in pink, snow totals through the weekend will be between 6-12 inches, with isolated totals of up to 20 inches.

Projected snow totals Friday-Sunday March 10-12:

Temperatures on the slopes will be in the 20s and 30s. Plan for winter driving conditions all weekend, with the snow letting up by Sunday.

__

