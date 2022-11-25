Watch Now
Ski Report: smooth skiing Thanksgiving weekend

A busy ski weekend is expected in Colorado with the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Conditions will start out sunny and mild on Friday with many ski areas reaching the 40s, even a few 50s. Winds will generally be calm as well.

A cold front will blow through Colorado on Saturday with temperatures gradually falling through the weekend.

Generally, expect still above-freezing temperatures on Saturday with breezy winds and increasing cloud cover. A few spits of snow are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with very little accumulation.

By Sunday, high temperatures in the mountains will fall into the 30s, hovering near freezing. Winds will be strong on Sunday, sustained between 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph in general. For ski areas east of the Continental Divide, gusts will be stronger, in excess of 40 mph.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates Fall 2022:

Arapahoe BasinOpen
Aspen MountainOpen
Aspen HighlandsOpen Weekends
ButtermilkDec. 17
Beaver CreekOpen
BreckenridgeOpen
CooperDec. 7
Copper MountainOpen
Crested ButteOpen
Echo MountainTBD
EldoraOpen
Granby RanchDec. 10
HesperusTBD
Howelson HillNov. 26
Kendall MountainDec. 16
KeystoneOpen
Loveland Ski AreaOpen
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornNov. 25
PurgatoryOpen
SilvertonHeli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 29
SnowmassOpen
SteamboatOpen
SunlightOpen Weekends
TellurideNov. 26
VailOpen
Winter ParkOpen
Wolf CreekOpen

