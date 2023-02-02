Ski Report: quiet weekend weather with snowpack running high

Colorado snowpack is running about 25% above average as of February 1, 2023. The snowpack has seen a sharp boost from near average at the beginning of January to now.

Seasonal snowfall so far:

As for this weekend, the conditions will be dry and mild in the mountains. Temperatures will generally be in the 20s and 30s at Colorado ski and snowboard areas. Winds will be light and the sky will be partly cloudy. It should be very easy travel weather!

There isn't another storm on the horizon until late Sunday night into Monday. Initial thoughts for snow on Monday are about 1-4 inches for the mountains.

