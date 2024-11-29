Ski Report: November snowstorm leaves fresh powder for Thanksgiving weekend

Wow, what a storm! This past week's Atmospheric River event brought multiple days of heavy snowfall to Colorado. Since Monday, some ski areas in the state reporting more than 3 feet of fresh snow. The big winners from the storm were Crested Butte with 42", Copper Mountain with 38" and Vail with 37".

KOAA weather Week of November 25-29, 2024 Snowfall Reports

On top of feet of fresh powder for the high country, this past week's storm has proven extremely beneficial in boosting base depths. However in spite of the fresh snow, resorts are still operating with limited terrain. Expect early season obstacles to exist, such as rocks, tree stump and bare patches in the days ahead as fresh snow gets skied off.

KOAA weather Ski report base snow and open terrain — 11/29/24

For the rest of the holiday weekend, temperatures will be on the rise. Highs will be coldest on Friday, only warming into the teens and 20s. Temperatures will warm into middle to upper 20s on the slopes for the rest of the weekend. Early next week with high pressure strengthening, temperatures will climb more comfortably into the 30s each afternoon.

Into next week, high pressure will mean a prolonged period of drier skies, with snow not likely to return to our forecast until next weekend at the very soonest.

With the dry weather, no major weather impacts for travel into and out of the high country should be expected for the next 7 days. However with blue skies and ample sunshine in the forecast, don't forget the shades for the car and the goggles on the slopes to help eliminate sun glare, along with a fresh can of sunscreen.

