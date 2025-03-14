Ski Report: New snow Friday and Saturday with breezes on the slopes on Sunday

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Snow showers are expected on Friday and Saturday in our southern mountains with cold highs in the teens to around 20 degrees both Friday and Saturday as the storm system we're tracking continues to move over the region. We'll see a slight bump in temperatures on Sunday.

A similar trend along I-70 with snow showers and winter travel conditions Friday and Saturday with warmer but breezy conditions on Sunday.

Base depth trends more broadly are similar to where they were sitting last week. Winter Park remains the resort with the highest base depths in the state relative to their normal seasonal average.

Heading through Friday, snow showers will be ongoing…getting lighter in the afternoon with gusty wind out of the northwest creating areas of low visibility.

A second plume of moisture arrives Saturday which will lead to light snow throughout the day.

Skies clear progressively through the day on Sunday.

Overall, Saturday and Sunday should be good ski days - but Sunday will be breezy so you may want to avoid slopes above treeline that face northwest. On Saturday, you'll experience some minor winter travel impacts.

