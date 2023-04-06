Watch Now
Ski Report: mild spring skiing in Colorado this weekend

Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 19:10:51-04

Colorado ski country saw snow showers this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions look much drier headed into this weekend.

This week's top 5 snow totals:
Winter Park - 20"
Powderhorn 14"
Steamboat - 12"
Wolf Creek - 10"
Eldora - 9"

Over the weekend, high temperatures at Colorado ski areas will be above freezing, well into the 40s at many mountain bases and ski towns.

A few stray showers may pop up Friday or Saturday, with minimal accumulations. The extended outlook looks pretty dry with no good chance of snowfall until perhaps next weekend.

The mild and dry weekend may very well kick off the Spring run-off. If you plan on heading up for the weekend expect easy travel conditions with sunshine and light winds on the slopes.

Expected Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2023:

Arapahoe BasinTBD June
Aspen MountainApril 16
Aspen HighlandsApril 9
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekApril 16
BreckenridgeTBD May
CooperApril 16
Copper MountainMay 7
Crested ButteClosed
Echo MountainApril 16
EldoraApril 16
Granby RanchClosed
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainClosed
KeystoneApril 16
Loveland Ski AreaMay 7
Monarch MountainApril 16
PowderhornApril 9
Purgatorydaily April 9, weekends until April 23
SilvertonApril 16
SnowmassApril 16
SteamboatApril 16
SunlightClosed
TellurideClosed
VailApril 23
Winter ParkApril 23, Mary Jane TBD
Wolf CreekApril 9

