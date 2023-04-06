Ski Report: mild spring skiing in Colorado this weekend

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain
Colorado ski country saw snow showers this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions look much drier headed into this weekend.
This week's top 5 snow totals:
Winter Park - 20"
Powderhorn 14"
Steamboat - 12"
Wolf Creek - 10"
Eldora - 9"
Over the weekend, high temperatures at Colorado ski areas will be above freezing, well into the 40s at many mountain bases and ski towns.
A few stray showers may pop up Friday or Saturday, with minimal accumulations. The extended outlook looks pretty dry with no good chance of snowfall until perhaps next weekend.
The mild and dry weekend may very well kick off the Spring run-off. If you plan on heading up for the weekend expect easy travel conditions with sunshine and light winds on the slopes.
Expected Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2023:
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD June
|Aspen Mountain
|April 16
|Aspen Highlands
|April 9
|Buttermilk
|Closed
|Beaver Creek
|April 16
|Breckenridge
|TBD May
|Cooper
|April 16
|Copper Mountain
|May 7
|Crested Butte
|Closed
|Echo Mountain
|April 16
|Eldora
|April 16
|Granby Ranch
|Closed
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|Closed
|Kendall Mountain
|Closed
|Keystone
|April 16
|Loveland Ski Area
|May 7
|Monarch Mountain
|April 16
|Powderhorn
|April 9
|Purgatory
|daily April 9, weekends until April 23
|Silverton
|April 16
|Snowmass
|April 16
|Steamboat
|April 16
|Sunlight
|Closed
|Telluride
|Closed
|Vail
|April 23
|Winter Park
|April 23, Mary Jane TBD
|Wolf Creek
|April 9

