Ski Report: mild spring skiing in Colorado this weekend

Ski Report is sponsored by Monarch Mountain

Colorado ski country saw snow showers this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions look much drier headed into this weekend.

This week's top 5 snow totals:

Winter Park - 20"

Powderhorn 14"

Steamboat - 12"

Wolf Creek - 10"

Eldora - 9"

Over the weekend, high temperatures at Colorado ski areas will be above freezing, well into the 40s at many mountain bases and ski towns.

A few stray showers may pop up Friday or Saturday, with minimal accumulations. The extended outlook looks pretty dry with no good chance of snowfall until perhaps next weekend.

The mild and dry weekend may very well kick off the Spring run-off. If you plan on heading up for the weekend expect easy travel conditions with sunshine and light winds on the slopes.

Expected Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2023:



Arapahoe Basin TBD June Aspen Mountain April 16 Aspen Highlands April 9 Buttermilk Closed Beaver Creek April 16 Breckenridge TBD May Cooper April 16 Copper Mountain May 7 Crested Butte Closed Echo Mountain April 16 Eldora April 16 Granby Ranch Closed Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain Closed Keystone April 16 Loveland Ski Area May 7 Monarch Mountain April 16 Powderhorn April 9 Purgatory daily April 9, weekends until April 23 Silverton April 16 Snowmass April 16 Steamboat April 16 Sunlight Closed Telluride Closed Vail April 23 Winter Park April 23, Mary Jane TBD Wolf Creek April 9

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.