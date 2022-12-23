Ski Report: mild for Christmas weekend with light snow

As arctic air remains stuck in the Colorado eastern plains on Friday, the mountains remain cold yet above zero. For the weekend, Friday will by far be the coldest day in the high country, with temperatures remaining in the 20s for most ski areas.

As the busy Christmas weekend progresses, expect temperatures to be on the incline across the state. Temperatures eventually make it to the low 30s or even low 40s for Saturday and Sunday. But, breezy winds gusting 20-40 mph will make the slopes feel colder than the thermometer will read. Plan on layering up with several light layers you can shed and add based on how you feel.

Periodically, central and northern mountains, including I-70 will see light snow showers over the weekend. Accumulations by the end of the weekend will be on the order of an inch or two.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.