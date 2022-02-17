Ski Report: Lovely weather in store this weekend

Skiing and snowboarding in Colorado this weekend will be sunny and mild. Temperatures will peak in the 30s to low 40s on Saturday in the high country.

Wednesday night brought snow to the entire state. See snow accumulations below. Expect a dry stretch through Sunday before the next chance of snow showers Monday (February 21st) into Tuesday, wrapping up by Wednesday.

Snow Reports February 16-17, 2022:

Aspen Snowmass - 11"

Breckenridge - 9"

Steamboat - 9"

Silverton - 9"

Aspen Mountain - 8"

Aspen Highlands - 7"

Powderhorn - 7"

Vail - 7"

Wolf Creek Ski - 6"

Beaver Creek - 6"

Copper Mountain - 5"

Echo Mountain - 5"

Telluride - 5"

Winter Park - 4"

Eldora - 4"

Crested butte - 4"

Buttermilk - 4"

Keystone - 3"

Monarch Mountain - 3"

Arapahoe Basin - 2"

Cooper - 2"

Loveland Ski Area - 2"

Purgatory - 2"

Sunlight - 2"

__

