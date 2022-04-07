Ski Report: less windy this weekend after 100 mph gusts

Incredibly strong wind gusts impacted Colorado this week from Tuesday through Thursday. The strongest gusts in the mountains exceeded 100 mph on Tuesday.
Operations were affected at multiple ski areas. Loveland Ski Area was closed from Tuesday into Wednesday due to winds and then a long lasting power outage.
Several lifts at Arapahoe Basin were on wind holds Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lenawee is now open. The Beavers and Zuma lifts remain on wind hold.— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) April 6, 2022
Monarch Mountain closed due to safety on Tuesday. They reported several trees down as well as branches strewn across the runs.
And Winter Park experience 100 mph gusts on Tuesday, causing issues with trees falling.
Weather Update: We are experiencing extemely high winds (gusts of 100mph) with reports of trees down on the mountain. Expect impacts to lifts and trails, and keep an eye on the app for up to date info.— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) April 5, 2022
This weekend is going to be less turbulent, but still with a fair share of wind. Friday will be the calmest, with breezy winds gusting around 20 mph. But over the weekend, wind gusts 30-40 mph are expected all day Saturday and Sunday in the high country.
Light snow showers are expected Sunday for the north and central mountains, becoming more widespread on Monday. Accumulations from this will be light, on the order of 1-3 inches. A heavier round of snow is on the way from Tuesday-Wednesday of next week, with accumulations of 3-6 inches looking likely at this time.
Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD - June
|Aspen Mountain
|April 24
|Aspen Highlands
|April 10
|Buttermilk
|Closed
|Beaver Creek
|April 17
|Breckenridge
|May 30
|Cooper
|April 17
|Copper Mountain
|April 24
|Crested Butte
|Closed
|Echo Mountain
|April 17
|Eldora
|April 17
|Granby Ranch
|April 10
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|Closed
|Kendall Mountain
|Closed
|Keystone
|April 17
|Loveland Ski Area
|May 8
|Monarch Mountain
|April 17
|Powderhorn
|Closed
|Purgatory
|April 17
|Silverton
|Heli Ski Closed; Unguided April 17
|Snowmass
|April 17
|Steamboat
|April 10
|Sunlight
|Closed
|Telluride
|Closed
|Vail
|May 1
|Winter Park
|April 24
|Wolf Creek
|April 17
