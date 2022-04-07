Watch
Ski Report: less windy this weekend after 100 mph gusts

Strongest mountain wind gusts from April 5-7, 2022
Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 17:04:12-04

Incredibly strong wind gusts impacted Colorado this week from Tuesday through Thursday. The strongest gusts in the mountains exceeded 100 mph on Tuesday.

Strongest mountain wind gusts from April 5-7, 2022

Operations were affected at multiple ski areas. Loveland Ski Area was closed from Tuesday into Wednesday due to winds and then a long lasting power outage.

Several lifts at Arapahoe Basin were on wind holds Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monarch Mountain closed due to safety on Tuesday. They reported several trees down as well as branches strewn across the runs.

And Winter Park experience 100 mph gusts on Tuesday, causing issues with trees falling.

This weekend is going to be less turbulent, but still with a fair share of wind. Friday will be the calmest, with breezy winds gusting around 20 mph. But over the weekend, wind gusts 30-40 mph are expected all day Saturday and Sunday in the high country.

Light snow showers are expected Sunday for the north and central mountains, becoming more widespread on Monday. Accumulations from this will be light, on the order of 1-3 inches. A heavier round of snow is on the way from Tuesday-Wednesday of next week, with accumulations of 3-6 inches looking likely at this time.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:

Arapahoe BasinTBD - June
Aspen MountainApril 24
Aspen HighlandsApril 10
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekApril 17
BreckenridgeMay 30
CooperApril 17
Copper MountainApril 24
Crested ButteClosed
Echo MountainApril 17
EldoraApril 17
Granby RanchApril 10
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainClosed
KeystoneApril 17
Loveland Ski AreaMay 8
Monarch MountainApril 17
PowderhornClosed
PurgatoryApril 17
SilvertonHeli Ski Closed; Unguided April 17
SnowmassApril 17
SteamboatApril 10
SunlightClosed
TellurideClosed
VailMay 1
Winter ParkApril 24
Wolf CreekApril 17

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

