Ski Report: less windy this weekend after 100 mph gusts

Incredibly strong wind gusts impacted Colorado this week from Tuesday through Thursday. The strongest gusts in the mountains exceeded 100 mph on Tuesday.

KOAA Strongest mountain wind gusts from April 5-7, 2022

Operations were affected at multiple ski areas. Loveland Ski Area was closed from Tuesday into Wednesday due to winds and then a long lasting power outage.

Several lifts at Arapahoe Basin were on wind holds Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lenawee is now open. The Beavers and Zuma lifts remain on wind hold. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) April 6, 2022

Monarch Mountain closed due to safety on Tuesday. They reported several trees down as well as branches strewn across the runs.

And Winter Park experience 100 mph gusts on Tuesday, causing issues with trees falling.

Weather Update: We are experiencing extemely high winds (gusts of 100mph) with reports of trees down on the mountain. Expect impacts to lifts and trails, and keep an eye on the app for up to date info. — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) April 5, 2022

This weekend is going to be less turbulent, but still with a fair share of wind. Friday will be the calmest, with breezy winds gusting around 20 mph. But over the weekend, wind gusts 30-40 mph are expected all day Saturday and Sunday in the high country.

Light snow showers are expected Sunday for the north and central mountains, becoming more widespread on Monday. Accumulations from this will be light, on the order of 1-3 inches. A heavier round of snow is on the way from Tuesday-Wednesday of next week, with accumulations of 3-6 inches looking likely at this time.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:



Arapahoe Basin TBD - June Aspen Mountain April 24 Aspen Highlands April 10 Buttermilk Closed Beaver Creek April 17 Breckenridge May 30 Cooper April 17 Copper Mountain April 24 Crested Butte Closed Echo Mountain April 17 Eldora April 17 Granby Ranch April 10 Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain Closed Keystone April 17 Loveland Ski Area May 8 Monarch Mountain April 17 Powderhorn Closed Purgatory April 17 Silverton Heli Ski Closed; Unguided April 17 Snowmass April 17 Steamboat April 10 Sunlight Closed Telluride Closed Vail May 1 Winter Park April 24 Wolf Creek April 17

