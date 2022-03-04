Watch
Ski Report: heavy mountain snow over the weekend

Mountain Snow Accumulation March 4-7, 2022
Posted at 8:51 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 10:51:30-05

A winter storm is moving into Colorado today which will bring multiple waves of snow through Monday.

Most mountain regions are under a winter weather advisory where 8 to 16 inches of snow is expected. A winter storm warning is in effect for the eastern San Juans where 6-19 inches will fall.

Plan for winter driving conditions Friday afternoon through Monday morning. The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall gradually, with mild conditions and even a chance of thunderstorms Friday. Expect mountains to drop to the teens and 20s over the weekend.

