Ski Report: heavy mountain snow over the weekend

A winter storm is moving into Colorado today which will bring multiple waves of snow through Monday.

Most mountain regions are under a winter weather advisory where 8 to 16 inches of snow is expected. A winter storm warning is in effect for the eastern San Juans where 6-19 inches will fall.

Heavy snow on the way to the mountains today through Monday. Alerts are in place through Sunday night. #COwx pic.twitter.com/RtdFEY5D3M — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 4, 2022

Plan for winter driving conditions Friday afternoon through Monday morning. The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall gradually, with mild conditions and even a chance of thunderstorms Friday. Expect mountains to drop to the teens and 20s over the weekend.

__

