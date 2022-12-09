Ski Report: Great weather to ski fresh powder this weekend

The past 7 days have been good for the Colorado snowpack. Most Colorado ski and snowboard areas received between 1 to 2 feet of snowfall!

Snow Totals Past 7 Days:

Arapahoe Basin: 21"

Aspen Buttermilk: 11"

Aspen Highlands: 31"

Aspen Mountain: 19"

Aspen Snowmass: 29"

Beaver Creek: 27"

Breckenridge: 24"

Cooper: 10"

Copper Mountain: 21"

Crested Butte: 22"

Eldora: 17"

Howelsen Hill: 22"

Keystone: 19"

Loveland Ski Area: 18"

Monarch: 13"

Powderhorn: 15"

Purgatory: 16"

Steamboat: 26"

Sunlight: 20"

Telluride: 13"

Vail: 25"

Winter Park: 23"

Wolf Creek: 23"

Weekend Forecast:

Ski areas will be hovering around the 30s for high temperatures this weekend. Overall, the weather pattern dries out for the mountains this weekend with increasing sunshine. Winds will still remain gusty from 20-40 mph, so plan for extra layers. With the wind and fresh snow, avalanche danger will remain considerable. Be cautious in the backcountry.

__

