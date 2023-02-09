Ski Report: fresh snow this week leads to a beautiful weekend

This week, the mountains saw snow on Monday-Tuesday and on Thursday.

Top ski resort snow totals since Monday:

Steamboat - 19"

Snowmass - 14"

Aspen Highlands - 13"

Aspen Mountain - 11"

Breckenridge - 11"

Beaver Creek - 10"

Silverton - 9"

Monarch - 9"

Copper Mountain - 7"

Buttermilk - 7"

Powderhorn - 7"

Telluride - 6"

Winter Park - 6"

Vail - 6"

The recent snow will set up a nice weekend for skiing on fresh snow. Unfortunately, there won't be more snow in the mountains through Sunday.

The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy, with mild temperatures generally in the 30s, and with light winds. The calm and pleasant weather will help with travel and driving conditions.

Looking ahead, the next storm approaches on Monday which will supply snow showers for the southern mountains and San Juans. A potentially larger storm approaches Wednesday. Stay tuned.

__

