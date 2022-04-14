Ski Report: fresh snow this week just in time for Easter weekend

Over the past week, the eastern plains of Colorado have been plagued with dry air, wind, and fire danger. But under a westerly jet stream, that can lead to upslope snowmaking in the mountains.
The big winners this week are Aspen Snowmass at 23" and Winter Park at 20" of snow over the past 3 days.
The breezy westerly winds continue over the weekend, with consistent gusts of 30-40 mph in the high country. Light snow showers are possible throughout the weekend as well, with totals along the line of 1-4 inches for the central and northern mountains, missing the San Juans for the most part.
Here is a look at Colorado Ski Area season snowfall totals (as of April 14, 2022):
Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD - June
|Aspen Mountain
|April 24
|Aspen Highlands
|Closed
|Buttermilk
|Closed
|Beaver Creek
|April 17
|Breckenridge
|May 30
|Cooper
|April 17
|Copper Mountain
|April 24
|Crested Butte
|Closed
|Echo Mountain
|April 17
|Eldora
|April 17
|Granby Ranch
|Closed
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|Closed
|Kendall Mountain
|Closed
|Keystone
|April 17
|Loveland Ski Area
|May 8
|Monarch Mountain
|April 17
|Powderhorn
|Closed
|Purgatory
|April 17
|Silverton
|Heli Ski Closed; Unguided April 17
|Snowmass
|April 17
|Steamboat
|Closed
|Sunlight
|Closed
|Telluride
|Closed
|Vail
|May 1
|Winter Park
|Winter Park April 24; Mary Jane TBD May
|Wolf Creek
|April 17
__
