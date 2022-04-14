Ski Report: fresh snow this week just in time for Easter weekend

Over the past week, the eastern plains of Colorado have been plagued with dry air, wind, and fire danger. But under a westerly jet stream, that can lead to upslope snowmaking in the mountains.

The big winners this week are Aspen Snowmass at 23" and Winter Park at 20" of snow over the past 3 days.

The breezy westerly winds continue over the weekend, with consistent gusts of 30-40 mph in the high country. Light snow showers are possible throughout the weekend as well, with totals along the line of 1-4 inches for the central and northern mountains, missing the San Juans for the most part.

Here is a look at Colorado Ski Area season snowfall totals (as of April 14, 2022):



Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:



Arapahoe Basin TBD - June Aspen Mountain April 24 Aspen Highlands Closed Buttermilk Closed Beaver Creek April 17 Breckenridge May 30 Cooper April 17 Copper Mountain April 24 Crested Butte Closed Echo Mountain April 17 Eldora April 17 Granby Ranch Closed Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain Closed Keystone April 17 Loveland Ski Area May 8 Monarch Mountain April 17 Powderhorn Closed Purgatory April 17 Silverton Heli Ski Closed; Unguided April 17 Snowmass April 17 Steamboat Closed Sunlight Closed Telluride Closed Vail May 1 Winter Park Winter Park April 24; Mary Jane TBD May Wolf Creek April 17

