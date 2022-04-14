Watch
Ski Report: fresh snow this week just in time for Easter weekend

Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 14, 2022
Over the past week, the eastern plains of Colorado have been plagued with dry air, wind, and fire danger. But under a westerly jet stream, that can lead to upslope snowmaking in the mountains.

The big winners this week are Aspen Snowmass at 23" and Winter Park at 20" of snow over the past 3 days.

The breezy westerly winds continue over the weekend, with consistent gusts of 30-40 mph in the high country. Light snow showers are possible throughout the weekend as well, with totals along the line of 1-4 inches for the central and northern mountains, missing the San Juans for the most part.

Here is a look at Colorado Ski Area season snowfall totals (as of April 14, 2022):

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:

Arapahoe BasinTBD - June
Aspen MountainApril 24
Aspen HighlandsClosed
ButtermilkClosed
Beaver CreekApril 17
BreckenridgeMay 30
CooperApril 17
Copper MountainApril 24
Crested ButteClosed
Echo MountainApril 17
EldoraApril 17
Granby RanchClosed
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainClosed
KeystoneApril 17
Loveland Ski AreaMay 8
Monarch MountainApril 17
PowderhornClosed
PurgatoryApril 17
SilvertonHeli Ski Closed; Unguided April 17
SnowmassApril 17
SteamboatClosed
SunlightClosed
TellurideClosed
VailMay 1
Winter ParkWinter Park April 24; Mary Jane TBD May
Wolf CreekApril 17

