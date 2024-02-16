Ski Report: Fresh snow for the holiday weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

President's Day weekend is one of the busiest ski weekends of the year in Colorado and we'll once again be tracking snow. If you have an IKON Pass product from Alterra Mountain Resorts, or an Epic Pass product from Vail Resorts, you may not be able to use your pass this weekend. Check the table below:

EPIC PASSES IKON PASSES Epic Pass: No restriction IKON Pass: No restriction Epic Local Pass: No access Feb 17th or Feb 18th IKON Base Pass: No use on Feb 17th or Feb 18th Epic Day Pass: No access Feb 17th or Feb 18th IKON Base Pass Plus: No use on Feb 17th or Feb 18th Keystone Plus Pass: No access Feb 17th or Feb 18th IKON Session Pass: No use on Feb 17th or Feb 18th

Conditions wise, snowpack is down a bit from last weekend, but not enough to matter much:

KOAA Statewide snowpack is down a few percent from this time last week, mainly in the southern tier

In fact, avalanche risk is still significant with the northern mountains under an Avalanche Watch on Friday and Saturday.

The Avalanche Watch is in place as we track a storm system approaching from the north. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the northern mountains through Saturday morning, with 6 to 14 inches of new snow expected. This will of course also mean difficult travel in the northern mountains.

Base depths have also dropped a bit from last week in the southern and central mountains. Our northern mountains are up slightly - in both cases, the changes have not been that significant.

Forecast wise, you'll see snow showers Friday, with gusty winds in the northern mountains. Skies will clear on Saturday with cold conditions persisting, before a warm up begins Sunday with more light to moderate snow showers for most terrain. For your holiday Monday, high pressure will lead to partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.