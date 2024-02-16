Watch Now
Ski Report: Fresh snow for the holiday weekend

Snow showers on Friday and Sunday with calm conditions in between
Colorado State Snowpack on February 15th, 2024
Statewide snowpack is down a few percent from this time last week, mainly in the southern tier
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 15, 2024
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Some ski passes will not be usable this weekend!

President's Day weekend is one of the busiest ski weekends of the year in Colorado and we'll once again be tracking snow. If you have an IKON Pass product from Alterra Mountain Resorts, or an Epic Pass product from Vail Resorts, you may not be able to use your pass this weekend. Check the table below:

EPIC PASSESIKON PASSES
Epic Pass: No restrictionIKON Pass: No restriction
Epic Local Pass: No access Feb 17th or Feb 18thIKON Base Pass: No use on Feb 17th or Feb 18th
Epic Day Pass: No access Feb 17th or Feb 18thIKON Base Pass Plus: No use on Feb 17th or Feb 18th
Keystone Plus Pass: No access Feb 17th or Feb 18thIKON Session Pass: No use on Feb 17th or Feb 18th

Conditions wise, snowpack is down a bit from last weekend, but not enough to matter much:

Statewide snowpack is down a few percent from this time last week, mainly in the southern tier

In fact, avalanche risk is still significant with the northern mountains under an Avalanche Watch on Friday and Saturday.

Avalanche danger is considerable in the Elk Mountains and the Steamboat Springs region, with an Avalanche Watch in place for the northern mountains.

The Avalanche Watch is in place as we track a storm system approaching from the north. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the northern mountains through Saturday morning, with 6 to 14 inches of new snow expected. This will of course also mean difficult travel in the northern mountains.

Base depths are down slightly but not enough to be significant. Most resorts have all terrain open.

Base depths have also dropped a bit from last week in the southern and central mountains. Our northern mountains are up slightly - in both cases, the changes have not been that significant.

Temperatures warm Friday to Monday

Forecast wise, you'll see snow showers Friday, with gusty winds in the northern mountains. Skies will clear on Saturday with cold conditions persisting, before a warm up begins Sunday with more light to moderate snow showers for most terrain. For your holiday Monday, high pressure will lead to partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures.
