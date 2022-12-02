Ski Report: Fresh powder weekend with heavy snow Friday

It was opening day at Monarch Mountain Thursday, ahead of a fresh powder weekend.

Monarch Mountain Monarch Mountain Opening Day 2022

Snow showers increase in the mountains overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Snow will taper off by Friday evening in the high country.

Sporadic snow showers will be possible throughout the weekend, but the most intense snowfall and the majority of snow will fall on Friday.

Expected snowfall through Sunday night:

KOAA Snow Forecast Totals Dec 2-4, 2022

In addition to the snow, the wind will be very strong Thursday night and on Friday. For most of the mountain zones in Colorado, gusts will be from 40-50 mph. Front Range ski areas east of the continental divide like Eldora and Loveland and southern ski areas like Monarch and Wolf Creek will see gusts in excess of 70 mph. There may be lift closures during the strong winds.

Due to wind and incoming heavy snow, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued an Avalanche Warning from Friday through Saturday morning. See their website for the latest updates.

