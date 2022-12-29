Ski Report: Fresh powder and busy lifts for New Year's Weekend

Fresh powder this week in the Colorado high country. Powderhorn came out on top with 21 inches in the past 48 hours.

And more snow is on the way over the weekend! A quick 1-4 inches are possible for the mountains on Friday. Heavier snow will fall from Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

A peek at snow totals over the weekend and into the New Year:

Be mindful, avalanche warnings are already in place on Thursday, and more zones may see dangerous avalanche conditions. Be sure to check avalanche conditions with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before you head out on ungroomed trails.

