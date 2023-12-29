Ski Report: Easy travel weather in the Colorado Rockies for New Years weekend

COLORADO — Another busy holiday weekend expected for Colorado ski areas. While we won't see much fresh powder this weekend, travel will be easy with mostly clear conditions.

For the majority of the weekend, expect dry weather. Friday will be very sunny with a few extra clouds rolling in on Saturday.

A quick dusting of snow is possible on Sunday.

It will be chilly though at Monarch, with highs only in the 20s. Wolf Creek will be just a hair warmer this weekend in the low 30s or upper 20s.

At Eldora, it will be warmer with 40s on Friday and Saturday. Cool 30s and clouds are expected on Sunday. Winter Park will be in the 30s this weekend with light snow possible on Sunday.

At Breckenridge, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s to start the weekend, with it cooling down into the lower 30s on Sunday. At Keystone, 40s are expected at the base Friday and Saturday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday.

Speaking of Keystone, their brand new chair lift opens up on Saturday. Bergman Lift will provide access to 555 acres of high alpine terrain in both Bergman and Erickson Bowls, which was previously an area only accessible by hiking.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

