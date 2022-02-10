Ski Report: Colorado's Copper Mountain named official U.S. Ski & Snowboard training center

Copper Mountain announced in a press release on Feb. 3 that they are now in partnership with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard, designating Woodward Copper, Colorado and Woodward Park City, Utah facilities as Official Training Centers for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes through Jan. 2025.

This announcement means athletes from U.S. Ski & Snowboard will train at Woodward Copper and Woodward Park City in preparation for the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games in 2026.

Taylor Prather, Communications Manager at Copper Mountain, explains that Woodward Copper has been a part of Copper Mountain for the past 13 years and says it's dedicated to action sports progression, especially freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

Copper Mountain is no stranger to hosting elite athletes. Prather says, "being part of an athlete's journey has been in Copper's DNA since the early 70s when we hosted one of the first World Cup Races in 1976. Our official partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard started 10 years ago with the opening of the US Ski Team Speed Center."

Prather says this, "rounds out the athlete's mountain experience and provides a one-stop-shop for these athletes to prepare for a season of competition."

Whether that be freestyle skiing and snowboarding, half-pipe, slopestyle, and alpine disciplines.

Weekend Ski & Snowboard Forecast

While Olympians compete in the Winter Games, back at home the weather will be relatively calm and quiet in Colorado. Apart from some light snow showers Friday, the weekend will be sunny. It will be a chilly weekend, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the Colorado high country.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.