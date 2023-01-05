Ski Report: Colorado snow totals measured in feet to start 2023

A seemingly endless supply of Pacific moisture has allowed Colorado ski areas to receive feet of snow to ring in the New Year. Most of Colorado's ski country measured between 1 to 4 feet of snow since December 30th.

Silverton was the big winner at 54 inches in the past 7 days, and 75 inches in the past 8 days.

Another quick 1-6 inches is expected throughout the day Friday. The rest of the weekend will be dry with peeks of sunshine and generally light winds. As far as temperatures go this weekend, expect a range from the teens to the mid-30s during the daytime.

While the holiday rush is over, the slopes will still likely be busy with folks taking advantage of the fresh snow and better travel weather.

