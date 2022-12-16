Ski Report: cold and dry weekend in the Colorado Rockies

Colorado ski season is well underway, with new terrain opening weekly. Base snowpack is running at about normal for this time of year, with bases ranging from about 20-40 inches.

Over the weekend, conditions are likely to remain dry and breezy. Temperatures will be the main concern for the next few days in the high country. High temperatures at Colorado ski areas will be in the teens and 20s for the majority of the weekend, with a few 30s possible by Sunday.

Winds will generally be light, gusting 10-20 mph this weekend. Except, ski areas east of the continental divide will be gustier, especially on Saturday when gusts will be 40-45 mph. Keep in mind, even a light breeze will make the wind chill feel even colder outside.

It is a good reminder this weekend that we are steering away from the mild fall ski weather and settling into winter temperatures. Make sure to listen to your body and take breaks to warm up. Wear many light layers and stay hydrated. It is easy to forget to drink water when you are freezing cold!

