Ski Report: Clear start to the weekend then snow moves in Sunday

Friday and Saturday will be warming with high clouds and dry weather. Temperatures at Colorado ski areas will rise from the 20s to the 30s between Friday and Saturday.

Winds will be quite breezy all weekend, especially on Sunday as the next storm moves in. Light to moderate snow showers are expected Sunday afternoon for all mountain zones west of the continental divide. Snow will move east over the divide Sunday night then to the I-25 corridor Monday morning.

Snow totals for the mountains Sunday will be between 2-8 inches.

