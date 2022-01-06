Watch
Weather

Actions

Ski Report: calmer weekend ahead after mega holiday snow

items.[0].image.alt
Casey Day courtesy Loveland Ski Area
Loveland Ski Area: skier Bruce Ruff
skier bruce ruff photo casey day loveland ski area
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 16:18:48-05

Wednesday brought another wintry blast to Colorado. The front range mountains and I-70 corridor received about a foot of snow, give or take a few inches. Routt National Forest was the big winner from this storm with totals up to 26 inches over Rabbit Ears Pass and 24 inches near Mount Zirkel. The I-25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins received 4-7 inches on Wednesday as well.

Breckenridge announced Thursday afternoon that Peak 6 is now open for the season! Also, Vail announced Thursday that the Siberia Bowl is open.

The ongoing snow made for treacherous travel along I-70 Thursday.

Travel conditions will improve this weekend. Friday will be dry, yet bring gusty winds and potentially some blowing snow. Saturday morning begins another round of light snow which will wrap up by the evening. Widespread totals for all Colorado mountain areas Saturday will be on the order of 1-4 inches, favoring the I-70 corridor.

Avalanche danger remains moderate to high in the backcountry.

Colorado Ski Area Snow Totals Season to Date as of Jan 6, 2022:
Arapahoe Basin101.25"
Aspen Mountain124"
Aspen Highlands~150"
Buttermilk~100"
Beaver Creek110"
Breckenridge126"
Cooper107"
Copper Mountain138"
Crested Butte153"
Echo Mountainunk
Eldora63"
Granby Ranchunk
Hesperus51"
Howelsen Hillunk
Kendall Mountainunk
Keystone90"
Loveland Ski Area139"
Monarch Mountain126"
Powderhornunk
Purgatory128"
Silvertonunk
Snowmass154"
Steamboat141"
Sunlight60"
Telluride125"
Vail125"
Winter Park148"
Wolf Creek213"
__
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube
Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    

    
        
Report a typo

    


  

  


 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        

  KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards
  



    



    
      

          
              
Covering Colorado

          
          
              
Help your Boulder County neighbors