Ski Report: calmer weekend ahead after mega holiday snow

Wednesday brought another wintry blast to Colorado. The front range mountains and I-70 corridor received about a foot of snow, give or take a few inches. Routt National Forest was the big winner from this storm with totals up to 26 inches over Rabbit Ears Pass and 24 inches near Mount Zirkel. The I-25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins received 4-7 inches on Wednesday as well.
Another good dose of snow this week. Totals Wednesday through Thursday morning: #COwx #COski pic.twitter.com/Ut1ByPdFbB— Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 6, 2022
Breckenridge announced Thursday afternoon that Peak 6 is now open for the season! Also, Vail announced Thursday that the Siberia Bowl is open.
The ongoing snow made for treacherous travel along I-70 Thursday.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 169 - US 6; Eagle and Exit 195 - CO 91; Copper Mountain. https://t.co/M7ZwM7HRbs— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 6, 2022
Travel conditions will improve this weekend. Friday will be dry, yet bring gusty winds and potentially some blowing snow. Saturday morning begins another round of light snow which will wrap up by the evening. Widespread totals for all Colorado mountain areas Saturday will be on the order of 1-4 inches, favoring the I-70 corridor.
Avalanche danger remains moderate to high in the backcountry.
Colorado Ski Area Snow Totals Season to Date as of Jan 6, 2022:
|Arapahoe Basin
|101.25"
|Aspen Mountain
|124"
|Aspen Highlands
|~150"
|Buttermilk
|~100"
|Beaver Creek
|110"
|Breckenridge
|126"
|Cooper
|107"
|Copper Mountain
|138"
|Crested Butte
|153"
|Echo Mountain
|unk
|Eldora
|63"
|Granby Ranch
|unk
|Hesperus
|51"
|Howelsen Hill
|unk
|Kendall Mountain
|unk
|Keystone
|90"
|Loveland Ski Area
|139"
|Monarch Mountain
|126"
|Powderhorn
|unk
|Purgatory
|128"
|Silverton
|unk
|Snowmass
|154"
|Steamboat
|141"
|Sunlight
|60"
|Telluride
|125"
|Vail
|125"
|Winter Park
|148"
|Wolf Creek
|213"
__
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube