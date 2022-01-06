Ski Report: calmer weekend ahead after mega holiday snow

Wednesday brought another wintry blast to Colorado. The front range mountains and I-70 corridor received about a foot of snow, give or take a few inches. Routt National Forest was the big winner from this storm with totals up to 26 inches over Rabbit Ears Pass and 24 inches near Mount Zirkel. The I-25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins received 4-7 inches on Wednesday as well.

Another good dose of snow this week. Totals Wednesday through Thursday morning: #COwx #COski pic.twitter.com/Ut1ByPdFbB — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 6, 2022

Breckenridge announced Thursday afternoon that Peak 6 is now open for the season! Also, Vail announced Thursday that the Siberia Bowl is open.

The ongoing snow made for treacherous travel along I-70 Thursday.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 169 - US 6; Eagle and Exit 195 - CO 91; Copper Mountain. https://t.co/M7ZwM7HRbs — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 6, 2022

Travel conditions will improve this weekend. Friday will be dry, yet bring gusty winds and potentially some blowing snow. Saturday morning begins another round of light snow which will wrap up by the evening. Widespread totals for all Colorado mountain areas Saturday will be on the order of 1-4 inches, favoring the I-70 corridor.

Avalanche danger remains moderate to high in the backcountry.

Colorado Ski Area Snow Totals Season to Date as of Jan 6, 2022:



Arapahoe Basin 101.25" Aspen Mountain 124" Aspen Highlands ~150" Buttermilk ~100" Beaver Creek 110" Breckenridge 126" Cooper 107" Copper Mountain 138" Crested Butte 153" Echo Mountain unk Eldora 63" Granby Ranch unk Hesperus 51" Howelsen Hill unk Kendall Mountain unk Keystone 90" Loveland Ski Area 139" Monarch Mountain 126" Powderhorn unk Purgatory 128" Silverton unk Snowmass 154" Steamboat 141" Sunlight 60" Telluride 125" Vail 125" Winter Park 148" Wolf Creek 213"

