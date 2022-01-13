Ski Report: bluebird weather conditions over the weekend

This weekend at Colorado ski and snowboard areas expect to have new terrain and lifts open. Weather conditions have calmed significantly with a generally quiet weekend ahead.

On Friday, an area of low pressure will move over the mountains allowing for some light snow showers during the day. Snow accumulations will be light from a dusting to 2 inches. The San Juan Mountains will miss out this time.

Then the rest of the weekend will be cool with sunshine and gusty winds.

New this week, Beaver Creek's McCoy Park opened on January 10th. This 250-acre expansion includes 2 new lifts and 17 new trails, geared towards beginner and intermediate skiers and riders.

Loveland opened Lift 8 today, January 13th. And all 5 peaks are open at Breckenridge as of January 10th.

