Ski Report: April marks closing weekend for a few Colorado ski areas

Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 31, 2022
As of Thursday morning, Colorado ski areas picked up between 2-15 inches of snow in the past 72 hours.

Loveland Ski Area received 15 inches as of 8 am Thursday. Monarch Mountain and Wolf Creek picking up 11 inches as of Thursday morning.

Additional light snow, about 1-4 inches will fall Thursday night through Friday morning. Then Saturday will be sunny and mild. Sunday brings our next round of spring snow, with another couple of inches possible.

Temperatures this weekend will range from the 30s and 40s Friday to the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:

Arapahoe BasinTBD - June
Aspen MountainApril 24
Aspen HighlandsApril 10
ButtermilkApril 3
Beaver CreekApril 17
BreckenridgeMay 30
CooperApril 17
Copper MountainApril 24
Crested ButteApril 3
Echo MountainApril 17
EldoraApril 17
Granby RanchApril 10
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillApril 3
Kendall MountainApril 3
KeystoneApril 17
Loveland Ski AreaMay 8
Monarch MountainApril 17
PowderhornApril 3
PurgatoryApril 17
SilvertonHeli Ski April 3; Unguided April 17
SnowmassApril 17
SteamboatApril 10
SunlightApril 3
TellurideApril 3
VailMay 1
Winter ParkApril 24
Wolf CreekApril 17

