Ski Report: April marks closing weekend for a few Colorado ski areas

As of Thursday morning, Colorado ski areas picked up between 2-15 inches of snow in the past 72 hours.

Loveland Ski Area received 15 inches as of 8 am Thursday. Monarch Mountain and Wolf Creek picking up 11 inches as of Thursday morning.

KOAA

Additional light snow, about 1-4 inches will fall Thursday night through Friday morning. Then Saturday will be sunny and mild. Sunday brings our next round of spring snow, with another couple of inches possible.

Temperatures this weekend will range from the 30s and 40s Friday to the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates 2022:



Arapahoe Basin TBD - June Aspen Mountain April 24 Aspen Highlands April 10 Buttermilk April 3 Beaver Creek April 17 Breckenridge May 30 Cooper April 17 Copper Mountain April 24 Crested Butte April 3 Echo Mountain April 17 Eldora April 17 Granby Ranch April 10 Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill April 3 Kendall Mountain April 3 Keystone April 17 Loveland Ski Area May 8 Monarch Mountain April 17 Powderhorn April 3 Purgatory April 17 Silverton Heli Ski April 3; Unguided April 17 Snowmass April 17 Steamboat April 10 Sunlight April 3 Telluride April 3 Vail May 1 Winter Park April 24 Wolf Creek April 17

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.