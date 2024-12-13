Ski Report: A gusty weekend on the slopes with a few inches of fresh powder

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Considering we're still in December, base depths aren't too shabby at most of Colorado's ski resorts. The highest base depths can be found (unsurprisingly) at Wolf Creek, but even spots like Vail, Beaver Creek, Monarch, and Winter Park are reporting above 30" depths. On the lower end, Breckenridge is at 26" as of the time of publication which is more of a typical early season reading.

Most resorts picked up a "refresher" dose of powder this week on Monday and Tuesday. The biggest winner was Winter Park, which reported 10" in the last 5 days, 6" of which fell Monday. Aspen (all mountains), Vail, Breck, Steamboat, Beaver Creek, and Wolf Creek all picked up at least 5.

This weekend, several weak systems will lead to new snow - on Friday and Sunday primarily. This will primarily hit the central and western mountains today, and northern and western mountains on Sunday.

Comparatively, the southern resorts, such as Wolf Creek, will likely miss out on this system - but snow totals will be low regardless.

By the end of the day Monday, most resorts in the northern part of the state could pick up 2-4 new inches, with isolated higher totals of 4-8" on the upper sections of the highest topped slopes.

The other thing to keep in mind this weekend, is the significant breezes. It'll be breezy every day, particularly on westerly and northerly slopes, with the breeziest day on Sunday when you may really want to stick to east and south slopes during the afternoon...winds will be gusting 30-40 mph + above treeline at the northern resorts.

