Ski Report: 2 to 3 feet of snow primes President's Day weekend

A lot of snow and a lot of fresh powder fun for the southern mountains this week.

Top totals Feb 14-16:

37" - Purgatory

34" - Hesperus

28" - Wolf Creek

26" - Silverton

19" - Telluride

15" - Powderhorn

14" - Sunlight

13" - Snowmass

11" - Crested Butte

11" - Monarch Mountain

Looking ahead this weekend, Friday and Saturday will be sunny, dry, and chilly.

A bit of energy from the jet stream moves through the state on Sunday into Monday. This will bring light to moderate snow showers which will favor the I-70 corridor and northern mountains on Sunday and Monday. The bigger impact from this will be strong westerly winds which will gust 40-50 mph in the mountains on Sunday. Winds die down slightly on Monday but will still be on the gusty side.

Wind paired with the heavy snowfall this week will lead to higher avalanche danger so be sure to check conditions with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before venturing out.

