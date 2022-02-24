Ski Report: 1 to 3 feet of fresh powder this week in Colorado

Arctic air and multiple rounds of snow have left 1-3 feet at many ski resorts in Colorado this week.

Avalanche warnings have been in effect since Wednesday. Avalanche danger will remain dangerous into the weekend.

Brian Lazar with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center states in their weekly report that this storm has brought "the most widespread dangerous avalanche conditions since the very end of December, early January."

Storm Totals as of February 24, 2022:

On Friday, light snow is possible along I-70 and the northern mountains, with accumulations of an inch or less. Friday will be windy and cold with temperatures reaching the teens.

Then the weekend ahead will warm up by about 5-10 degrees each day. Expect Sunday to be sunny with above freezing temperatures.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.