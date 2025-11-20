Ski areas in Colorado likely to see several inches of snow through the weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

For weeks, Colorado's ski resorts have struggled with poor snowpack in the mountains. But as more resorts prepare to open for the season, fresh snow is finally falling in the high country, bringing hope for improved skiing conditions.

Three resorts are opening in the next several days. Wolf Creek, Steamboat and Purgatory all open Saturday. Powderhorn had previously intended to open on Friday, but announced Thursday afternoon that they were pushing back their opening date due to conditions.

Wolf Creek and Purgatory resorts are under winter weather advisories tonight, with between 5 and 10 inches of snow possible.

More resorts open Wednesday at the start of the busy Thanksgiving period. These include Crested Butte, Beaver Creek and Granby Ranch.

Base depths remain low, but I expect to see improvement in those numbers in the next few days due to a blend of storm snowfall and cold temperatures and clouds reducing melting. Keystone now has 5 open runs and has seen the most natural snow of any resort so far this season - but still low at 17 inches. It also has a continuous open trail from the top of Dercum Mountain to the resort base.

Vail currently has 6 open runs.

The storm system currently rolling through the state will bring a few inches of snow to the resorts.

KOAA Forecast snowfall at Colorado ski resorts through the afternoon of Monday, November 24th, 2025

Then on Sunday the next system arrives, and it may bring similar to slightly higher snow totals heading into Monday. Combined, many locations could see up to 8 inches, but I see the potential for higher totals if the storm can track a bit more to the north.

In general,

Temperatures this weekend should top out in the low to mid 30s at Steamboat and Winter Park. You'll have at least a bit of fresh powder to ski on Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Breckenridge will be between the mid 30s and lower 40s this weekend, and Arapahoe Basin will top out in the 20s.

Based on the forecast, I'd go to Keystone or Arapahoe Basin this weekend because of the new snow, long continuous runs and relatively cold temperatures.

__

