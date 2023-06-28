Sizzling summer heat continues Wednesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After the hottest day of the year, it will be slow to cool down this evening throughout Southern Colorado. Temperature up through midnight will still be in the 70s in Pueblo. By Wednesday morning, the mercury will cool down to the 50s and 60s in the Plains, with 40s and 50s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 92; Here comes the heat once again on Wednesday, with lower 90s for daytime highs across the Pikes Peak Region. It will also remain gusty, with west/southwest wind gusts around 25-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 101; After our first triple digit day of the year on Tuesday, we're looking to go two-for-two on Wednesday, with a scorching high of 101° in Pueblo. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 97; I've got more sizzle to your forecast Canon City on Wednesday. Find a place to cool down during the day as we'll be under a Heat Advisory from noon until 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 82; Warm and dry for Woodland Park on Wednesday before some late week changes that includes a return to a wetter and cooler than average pattern.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Hot, dry and breezy on Wednesday as highs look to climb back into the 80s and lower 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Several counties in Southern Colorado will be under a Heat Advisory from noon until 7 pm Wednesday. If you're going to be outside for long periods of time tomorrow, make sure to drink lots of water, apply sunscreen, and take frequent breaks in the shade or better yet, in the air conditioning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; With temperatures around 10 degrees above average on Wednesday, we'll be under a Heat Advisory for the first time this year from noon until 7 pm. It will also be windy, with west/southwest wind gusts around 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Warm, dry and windy on Wednesday, with peak afternoon wind gusts around 40-45 mph. Scattered thunderstorms will return to our forecast starting Thursday, with daily storm chances lasting into the early next week.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a couple of sizzling hot days, we'll see a good 6-10 degrees of cooling on Thursday as high pressure begins to break down and shift off to the east. This will allow for a few thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, mostly favoring the mountains and Pikes Peak Region.

A cold front that arrives Friday will shave off another 6-10 degrees to our daytime and bring the potential for more numerous showers and thunderstorms to our forecast, some of which could reach severe status. Cooler highs will continue into Saturday, with temperatures running around 5-10 degrees below average. A gradual warming trend is expected late this weekend into early next week, with a near daily threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

