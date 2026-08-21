Sizzling record heat Friday with storm chances returning this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Today’s Forecast:

High pressure remains locked over the Four Corners region today, and you'll be feeling the HEAT this afternoon. Recycled moisture will lead to a chance for a few spotty mountain showers and storms, but the plains will stay mostly dry. If a storm does make it off the mountains, it's likely to produce mainly gusty wind instead of rain on the plains.

Highs today will be near records.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 60.

My forecast high of 94 would tie the record daily high in Colorado Springs. Skies will be mainly clear this morning, and partly cloudy this afternoon. With limited low-level moisture to work with, storm threats will be low. A couple of spotty late afternoon showers are possible but would be most likely to produce gusty wind instead of useful rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 63.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 64.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 54.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 95/97; Low: 62/61.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The high will slowly mosey its way off to the southeast this weekend into New Mexico. Upper energy rotating around the high will swing into Colorado, which will increase storm chances Saturday afternoon. It will be another very warm day though with highs again above 90 degrees. With the return of moisture we'll also be monitoring a renewed threat for flash flooding at the Aspen Acres burn scar.

This same pattern will be present for a large portion of next week. Sunday through Tuesday will have the heaviest rain potential due to abundant monsoonal moisture, with a few strong storms also possible on the eastern plains on Sunday. Temperatures will only cool slightly, remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s for much of the extended forecast.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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