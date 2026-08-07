Sizzling hot Friday with Red Flag Warnings in parts of the Arkansas River Valley

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Today’s Forecast:

Sizzling heat will approach record territory today in southern Colorado- with today's record at 97 degrees in Colorado Springs, and 104 in Pueblo.

High pressure is situated over western Utah, with northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will continue to pull in smoke from wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, creating variable haze through the day. However, overall air quality today is likely to be better than in recent days in southern Colorado. The thicker smoke in place now should thin out heading into the afternoon.

It will be a bit breezy this afternoon with winds eventually shifting easterly - but overall gusts should be in the 15-20 mph range. In Pueblo County and Fremont County, the wind gusts will be a bit stronger and a Red Flag Warning is in place from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM, so outdoor burning and activities that produce sparks should be avoided.

Expect mainly sunny skies today other than the wildfire smoke haze, with some mid-level clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Sunset tonight is at 8:03 PM in Colorado Springs, with three 8 PM or later sunsets remaining this year in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 62.

Sunny and sizzling on your finally Friday....stay hydrated (you're already beginning to become dehydrated when you feel thirsty). Periods of smoke primarily from Pacific Northwest wildfires but air quality should remain moderate. The downtown First Friday Art Walk this evening will feature roasting temperatures in the 90s, dropping to the low 80s by 9 PM.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 63.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Ready or not, the triple digit heat is back! Humidity will be low this afternoon, which coupled with dry fuels and increasing easterly winds this afternoon will lead to high fire danger. Avoid outdoor burning, and activities that could generate a spark. The most consistent winds should occur during the late afternoon to early evening with gusts to 30 mph from the east southeast.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 65.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Hot, hot, hot. Skies will be mainly sunny aside from mid-level wildfire haze. Wind will eventually swing out of the east southeast this afternoon with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and some gusts to 25 mph possible. Overall - these are marginal fire weather conditions - however the extreme heat and dry fuels do enhance the risk factors.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 86; Low: 55.

Sunny and hazy today, as our next heatwave begins. On the plus side...the mid 80s up at 8,000 feet will feel much better than the triple digits down low! Wildfire smoke will remain an issue today with moderate air quality.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Hot and hazy this afternoon, with a few clouds over the Ramparts and otherwise sunny conditions. Increasing clouds in the late afternoon to the evening as those clouds drift off the mountains.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s.

Blazing hot, hazy, and a bit breezy with west winds this morning, shifting north, then eventually east through the afternoon hours. Skies should remain mostly clear tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 94/96; Low: 63.

Sunny, hazy, and very hot. A few late afternoon clouds...but realistically your best option for shade is going to be inside of a building today.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny, warm, and hazy with reduced air quality due to wildfire smoke. Sustained wind speeds should be under 15 mph through the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat continues straight through the weekend as the high generally sits across the Four Corners region. This heat could be unhealthy during the afternoon for heat sensitive individuals, and anyone participating in strenuous activities (running, hiking, biking, yard work, etc). Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s through Monday in the Pikes Peak Region, and triple digits in Pueblo...which will be close to, at, or in some cases potentially beat existing high temperature records.

A couple of isolated sprinkles are possible Sunday afternoon, with the best chances in the mountains.

The real monsoon moisture will begin to return Monday and more so on Tuesday, as the ridge migrates southeast and better southerly flow can develop into Colorado. Storm chances then continue to ramp up through the rest of the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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