Sizzling heat Wednesday with the potential for a few high-based showers

Today’s Forecast:

After a couple of busy afternoons in Southern Colorado, today's weather will be considerably more quiet as a strong ridge of high pressure moves into Colorado from the Desert Southwest. Highs today will be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 90s and lower 100s on the Plains.

Skies will start out sunny, but turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon as some high based showers and storms blossom over the mountains. As these storms move east into the I-25 corridor, they will encounter drier air, and could generate some pretty good gusts of wind in the lower elevations this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 60. While the heat is going to be the big story today with our high in the lower 90s, there's also the chance for a few high based shower to roll off of the mountains this afternoon. These storms will turn our skies mostly cloudy, but typically produce more wind than rain.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 60. Not quite triple digit heat today, but close to it. By tomorrow, triple digits will return to the forecast.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 62. After a couple of active days, our weather today will be hot, with cloudy skies this afternoon and a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 50. Sunshine this morning will give way to a warm and mostly cloudy afternoon. A few high based showers will be possible today in Teller County, with the main threats being lightning, brief showers and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Sunshine early will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon, and although heat will be the big story today, we can't rule out a high based shower along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry today, with an even hotter day expected on Thursday for the High Plains of Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. With today's highs in the upper 80s and 90s, you should plan to find a way to cool down this afternoon. If you like the heat, Thursday is expected to be even hotter!

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. With the best chance of a shower or thunderstorm being in the mountains today, you might want to plan to wrap up outdoor activities around the lunch hour. Main storm threats today will be lightning and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is expected to be our hottest day of the week, with a high of 95 degrees for Colorado Springs. This would tie the current record of 95 degrees last set just two years ago in 2022. Pueblo's high on Thursday is also expected to threaten a new daily record high, topping out at 102 degrees.

Friday's forecast will be around 10 degrees cooler. An incoming storm from California will bring rain and thunderstorms back to our forecast, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. A lingering storm or two will be possible Saturday afternoon before those hot 90s and 100s make a comeback on Sunday for Father's Day.

