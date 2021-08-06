Sizzling heat & an isolated storm chance to end the week

Today’s Forecast:

Another day, another Air Quality Alert for parts of Southern Colorado. Even as the wildfire smoke thins out some this afternoon, high concentrations of ozone will produce air quality that's considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in El Paso and Teller counties.

KOAA weather Air Quality Alert for El Paso & Teller counties, in effect until 8 pm Friday

The other story from today will be the heat. A disturbance moving into the mountains will bring breezy to gusty conditions this afternoon, and a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly across the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 92; Low: 58. Hot, hazy and breezy today, with afternoon wind gusts near 25-35 mph. A few thunderstorms moving off of the mountains could bring occasional showers to the Pikes Peak Region late this afternoon, mainly for the Palmer Divide.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 60. Near triple digit heat today, along with areas of smoke and haze. Rain is not likely this afternoon in Pueblo.

CANON CITY: High: 95; Low: 61. Haze and smoke will continue to impact air quality in Fremont County today. Weather wise...we're looking at the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 49. Smoke should thin out some this afternoon as a disturbance that increases the westerly winds pushes the smoke east. This disturbance will bring the potential for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy today as highs climb into the 80s and lower 90s. A disturbance coming out of the mountains may bring a few spotty showers to the Palmer Divide, but overall, not much rain is expected.

PLAINS: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Summer-time heat, not summer-time showers will be the big story today for the Plains. Along with the heat will come another day of smoke and haze from wildfires burning across the West Coast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry, hot and hazy today across the southern I-25 corridor, with highs expected to top out in the lower to middle 90s.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across the mountains this afternoon. Thankfully, flash flooding is not expected as steering currents will be strong, keeping the storms moving at a pretty good clip.

Extended Outlook:

An early morning cold front on Saturday will offer up a good 3-6 degrees of cooling for the start of the weekend. At the same time, smoke will increase on Saturday, with poor visibility and bad air quality a real concern. Hazy skies will linger into Sunday and early next week as highs soar across Southern Colorado. Rain could return to the mountains by the middle of next week, but isn't expected for the Plains until at least next Thursday.

