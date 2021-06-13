Sizzle returns to Southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will stay in effect until 10 pm for Baca and Las Animas counties. The biggest threats will be hail up to 1.5" in diameter, wind gusts to 70 mph, and the risk of an isolated tornado or two. Areas north of Highway 50 should stay dry from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 90. After hitting the 90s for our first time last week, Sunday could mark a long stretch of 90 degree plus days for Colorado Springs. In addition to the heat, there's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 97. Sizzling heat returns on Sunday, with upper 90s for highs, and only a slim chance of any afternoon rain to help cool us down.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 95. The heat is set to return on Sunday as highs climb well into the 90s. Most of us will stay dry, but we can't rule out an isolated storm or two during the day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 83. Sunday will mark a gorgeous and warm end to the weekend for Teller as highs climb well into the 80s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. We're looking at a very warm end to the weekend across northern El Paso County. Highs will soar well into the 80s, and in addition to the heat, there's also a small thunderstorm chance during the afternoon hours.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. High temperatures will be quite a bit warmer on Sunday as high pressure expands into the state. In addition to the heat, an isolated thudnerstorm or two can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot on Sunday as temperatures climb all the way into the 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Warm across the mountain regions on Sunday, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours.

Extended Outlook:

Much like what we saw last week, our forecast this coming week will be dominated by hot and dry weather. The heatwave that we'll see next week will be even more severe as highs will soar into the 90s and 100s across the lower elevations for several days in a row.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter