Similar day Tuesday, with more heat in our forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

So far today, there's only been a few showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern mountains, and for the rest of the night, we're not expecting much in the way of rain over Southern Colorado. Overnight lows while pleasant will be on the mild side of average, only cooling down to the 50s and 60s across the lower elevations.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 86; Similar to today, Tuesday's forecast will be dry across the Pikes Peak Region, with above average daytime highs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 94; Toasty Tuesday for Pueblo and visitors to the Colorado State Fair. If you're heading to the fair, it will be KOAA day, so make sure to say hello!

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90; Very warm late summer temperatures can be expected again on Tuesday, with rain not likely across much of Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 77; Much like today, we'll be treated to an absolutely gorgeous day of weather on Tuesday, with highs in Teller County warming well into the 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Lows in the 50s Tuesday morning will give way to a mostly sunny and warm afternoon over northern El Paso County. Southerly breezes from 10-15 mph during the day may help with the heat if you're sitting or standing in the shade.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; High pressure and sunshine aplenty will bring the heat to the Plains on Tuesday as highs will climb well into the 90s by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Dry skies and light southeasterly winds with more late summer heat in our forecast on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Tuesday will bring a stellar day of weather to the mountains of Southern Colorado, with generally dry skies and only a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cold front won't bring much in the way of heat relief on Wednesday, but it will introduce the chance for a few spotty showers to our forecast. Otherwise, we appear to stay on cruise control through the rest of the week, with generally dry skies and above average highs all across Southern Colorado.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

